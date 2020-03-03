‘Early diagnosis holds the key to cancer cure’

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 March 2020

Awareness is the key to early detection, treatment and cure of cancer, Suman Das, senior consultant, Apollo Cancer Hospital, has said.

Speaking at a programme – Victorious Vanithalu – organised by Apollo Hospital at Arilova on Monday ahead of the International Women’s Day, Dr. Das said patients and their family members undergo severe stress, but their journey should start with the courage to face the situation.

The survivors are the best persons to allay the fears of patients by giving examples of their own experiences and how they were leading normal lives after the treatment, he said.

Dr. Sami, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo Hospital, Visakhapatnam, underlined the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for speedy recovery. This can be done by undergoing annual check-ups.

Health insurance is important to afford the high treatment costs. Dr. A. Praveen, a senior consultant, said breast cancer could be identified through ultrasound and mammography while cervical cancer through pap smear test. The symptoms of cervical cancer show about eight years before the onset of the disease in the form of lesions. He spoke about the common myths associated with cancer.

Busting the myths

Clarifying the doubts of patients, Dr. Praveen said hereditary risk of cancer could be found out through genetic counselling and testing. The risk of children of patients diagnosed with cancer after 60 years of age could be ruled out.

Dr. Das said genetic factors contribute to only 5 % of the risk. Cervical cancer caused by HPV is not hereditary. “Patients should go for follow ups for five years after getting cured. If there is no relapse, they can be declared as totally cured,” he said. Dr. Sunita, a plastic surgeon, spoke about breast reconstruction surgeries. Dr. Kiranmai, a cervix cancer specialist, clinical nutritionist Vasundhara, dietician Vasundhara, and counsellor Parvati Kashyap also spoke.

Farzana Begum (38), a cancer survivor and fitness trainer, spoke on the importance of being mentally strong to overcome the disease.