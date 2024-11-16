ADVERTISEMENT

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can help control epilepsy, says neurologist

Published - November 16, 2024 06:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

KIMS Icon, Visakhapatnanm consultant neurologist Ch. Vijay said that based on the 2018 study, over seven crore people globally suffer from epilepsy, with 1.2 crore cases in India alone which represents a substantial portion of the global epilepsy burden. In India, epilepsy is particularly prevalent among children aged 8–12 years, with a five-year prevalence rate of 22.2 per 1,000 children, he added in the release to mark National Epilepsy Day 2024 to be celebrated on November 17.

Awareness through National Epilepsy Day celebration is the one of the options to encourage early diagnosis and prompt treatment, which will ultimately reduce the burden of epilepsy on individuals and society, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US