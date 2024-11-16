 />
Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can help control epilepsy, says neurologist

Published - November 16, 2024 06:07 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

KIMS Icon, Visakhapatnanm consultant neurologist Ch. Vijay said that based on the 2018 study, over seven crore people globally suffer from epilepsy, with 1.2 crore cases in India alone which represents a substantial portion of the global epilepsy burden. In India, epilepsy is particularly prevalent among children aged 8–12 years, with a five-year prevalence rate of 22.2 per 1,000 children, he added in the release to mark National Epilepsy Day 2024 to be celebrated on November 17.

Awareness through National Epilepsy Day celebration is the one of the options to encourage early diagnosis and prompt treatment, which will ultimately reduce the burden of epilepsy on individuals and society, he added.

