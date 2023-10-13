Early detection key to reduce the risk of breast cancer, says oncologist

October 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Medical College(AMC) Principal G. Butchi Raju distributed fruits to patients at the Medical Oncology Ward in the King George Hospital (KGH), as part of the ongoing Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Friday. The month of October is dedicated to promotion of awareness among women on breast cancer.

The Principal along with other doctors, nurses and staff released pink balloons to spread the message of breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer, the most common cancer among women, is estimated to affect 2.3 million new women globally every year. The incidence and death rate due to cancer have increased during the past few decades due to change in risk factor profiles, better cancer registration and detection.

Family history, increasing age, obesity, consumption of alcohol, hormone replacement therapy, early menarche, late menopause, nulliparity (not giving birth to children), older age at first live birth, undergoing thoracic radiation are some of the factors that contribute to an increased risk of breast cancer, says K. Shilpa, Associate Professor of Medical Oncology, KGH.

The factors that reduce the risk include: exercise, breast feeding, multiparity (multiple child births) and menopause before 45 years of age. Monthly self-examination of breast by women at home can help in early detection of lumps in the breast. Women over 40 years of age should undergo an annual mammogram for early screening and detection of any lumps or other abnormalities in the breast, says Dr. Shilpa.

Immunotherapy and targeted therapies are also available for advanced disease. Lifestyle modifications can help in reducing the risk to a certain extent, she says.

Surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and targeted therapies for breast cancer are available free of cost for eligible patients under YSR Arogyasri scheme in Andhra Pradesh, adds Dr. Shilpa.

