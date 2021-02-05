Early detection holds the key to cancer cure: DMHO

Rotary Club and hospitals jointly organising a cancer awareness rally in Srikakulam on Thursday.

SRIKAKULAM

05 February 2021 08:38 IST

Awareness rallies taken out to mark World Cancer Day

Srikakulam District Medical and Health Officer K.C. Nayak has urged the people to have a periodical health check-up to identify symptoms of dreaded diseases such as cancer at an early stage.

Speaking after flagging off a rally organised jointly by GEMS, KIMS hospitals and Srikakulam Rotary Club on the occasion of World Cancer Day on Thursday, Dr. Naik said early detection would enable doctors to ensure complete cure.

Dr. Nayak said that cancer patients would be able to lead a healthy life in future with the availability of medicines and treatment for almost all types of cancers.

Srikakulam Rotary Club president M.R.K. Das said that changes in lifestyle, consumption of tobacco and alcohol were leading to cancer. He said the club would conduct cancer awareness programmes in the rural areas where many patients were facing difficulties with late detection of the disease.

Rotary Club regional secretary C.V. Rajulu, club former president Mantri Venkataswami and others were present in the rally.

Hospital demanded

In Vizianagaram, several organisations, which formed into Joint Action Committee to achieve cancer hospital for the fort town, staged a protest to mark World Cancer Day. Joint Action Committee convener and Loksatta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji said that many patients lost hopes on their lives due to non-availability of treatment facility either in Viziangaram or in Srikakulam district. He urged people’s representatives to step up pressure on the government for immediate establishment of cancer hospital in Vizianagaram.