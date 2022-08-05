Early detection of cancer increases chances of cure

A woman police personnel getting screened for breast cancer during an awareness camp. File. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Incidence of cervical cancer is more among women in rural areas of North Andhra and breast cancer in Visakhapatnam region, says expert

Prevention is better than cure goes the adage. But, despite knowing the fact that chewing pan masala, gutka and smoking cause cancer, many youngsters acquire the habit. There are some cancers, which cannot be avoided. But, regular screening and timely treatment can cure them, say oncologists.

Cancer, which used to be seen as a death warrant in the past, is no longer so, with cure available for almost all types of cancers, provided they are detected early. A look at the growing number of cancer patients thronging the few government and a large number of private super specialty cancer hospitals, which were established in the city in the past decade or so, indicates the rising number of cancer cases.

“A high incidence of breast cancer is seen in Visakhapatnam region. Those with a genetic predisposition, run a higher risk of breast cancer. Early menarche and early menopause in women are some of the other reasons for breast cancer. This is followed by oral and head and neck cancers, 90% of which are preventable, and cervical cancer in women,” says Shilpa Kandipalli, in charge head of the Department of Medical Oncology, King George Hospital (KGH).

“We regularly educate people in the OP (Out Patient Department) on the harmful effects of chewing gutka and pan masala and smoking. Reverse smoking is seen in the rural and tribal areas of north Andhra region. These men and women are habituated to keeping the burning end of the cigar in their mouth and this is very harmful,” she says.

“Obese persons are more prone to prostrate and breast cancer. This does not mean that those who are lean will not get these cancers but the chances are less. Lifestyle modifications, eating natural foods and avoiding red meat can help to a great extent. Consuming more of smoked food can cause stomach cancer. Excessive consumption of alcohol and Hepatitis B infection can cause liver cancer,” she adds.

Vaccine helps The Government of India is supplying vaccine free to prevent hepatitis B infection HPV vaccine can prevent cervical cancer in women Undergoing a mammogram once a year is necessary for women after the age of 40 Most cancers can be cured if detected in Stage 1, 2 or 3 but detection in Stage 4 reduces the chances of cure Oral cavity cancers are self-made and should be avoided

“The incidence of cervical cancer is more among women in rural areas of North Andhra and breast cancer incidence is prevalent among women in urban areas. Late marriages and early weaning of babies from breast milk, which are the fallout of urbanisation, are the cause of breast cancer in urban women. Poor personal hygiene among rural women is causing cervical cancer,” says Dr. D. Raghunadha Rao, founder director of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Visakhapatnam here.

“Stomach cancer incidence is higher in the ‘chilly belt’ of Karnataka, A.P. and Tamil Nadu, where the consumption of red chilly powder is high,” he says.