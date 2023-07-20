E-stampings for property documentation begins in Vizag

July 20, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Department of Registration and Stamps has recently started the use of e-stamping services on registration of property documents at its various Sub-Registrar Offices of Visakhapatnam region covering Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and ASR districts.

Though the State government had started the e-stamping service some time ago for various purposes, the use of e-stamps for property documents for the purpose of registration at sub-registrar offices is the latest, the Registration and Stamps Visakhapatnam deputy inspector general G. Balakrishna said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Balakrishna said, “We have 19 Sub-Registrar offices in our Visakhapatnam jurisdiction. We have now started using e-stamps for registration of property documents. It is to promote digitisation and encouraging ease-of-doing business as per the State government policy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

E-stamping services facilitate the registration process apart from many other services. Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL) provides the e-stamping services. With the e-stamping facility, buyers and sellers can prepare property documents for registration, can pay AP stamp duty and registration fees etc directly. People can transfer cheques on their own online with the facility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT