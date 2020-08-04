Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, DCP-1 Aishwarya Rastogi, DCP (Law and order), V. Suresh Babu, DCP (Crimes), Anand Reddy (ADCP Special Branch), and other police officials participated in the ‘e-Raksha Bandhan,’ launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through video conference to accord top priority to women protection, at the Police Conference Hall here on Monday.

Mr. Meena said that the Police Department would initiate measures during the month-long programme to protect women from cyber criminals. Awareness programmes would be conducted from 11 a.m. every day through YouTube for women on the precautions to be taken to avoid falling a prey to cyber crooks, how to prevent white collar crimes, how to react when attacked by cyber criminals, whom to approach and other related issues would be told by experts on the subject.

Women police staff, Mahila Mitra coordinators, school girls and others saw the launch, from their respective locations online.

College girls tied ‘rakhis’ to the police officers after the programme.

Disha Police Station ACP Prem Kajal participated in the programme.

Visakhapatnam Range DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao and Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao participated in the launch of the programme at the District Police Office.

They underlined the need for everyone to know about cyber crimes to prevent falling prey to such crimes.