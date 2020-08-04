Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, DCP-1 Aishwarya Rastogi, DCP (Law and order), V. Suresh Babu, DCP (Crimes), Anand Reddy (ADCP Special Branch), and other police officials participated in the ‘e-Raksha Bandhan,’ launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through video conference to accord top priority to women protection, at the Police Conference Hall here on Monday.
Mr. Meena said that the Police Department would initiate measures during the month-long programme to protect women from cyber criminals. Awareness programmes would be conducted from 11 a.m. every day through YouTube for women on the precautions to be taken to avoid falling a prey to cyber crooks, how to prevent white collar crimes, how to react when attacked by cyber criminals, whom to approach and other related issues would be told by experts on the subject.
Women police staff, Mahila Mitra coordinators, school girls and others saw the launch, from their respective locations online.
College girls tied ‘rakhis’ to the police officers after the programme.
Disha Police Station ACP Prem Kajal participated in the programme.
Visakhapatnam Range DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao and Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao participated in the launch of the programme at the District Police Office.
They underlined the need for everyone to know about cyber crimes to prevent falling prey to such crimes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath