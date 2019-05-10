‘E-learning Centre’ to conduct free online mock test for exam aspirants

With almost every examination such as GMAT, GRE and CAT being conducted online, every student must acclimatise to the test pattern by appearing for mock tests in examination environment, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman M.T. Krishna Babu said.

Speaking at the inauguration of an ‘E-learning Centre’ at Visakhapatnam Public Library on Thursday, he said, “The environment for computer-based test alludes the children especially those from lesser-privileged segment and the facility at the public library is an initiative to bridge the divide.”

With 41 computers equipped with 12 mbps Internet line, the centre can be accessed by teh library visitors free of cost. The centre was set up with ₹25 lakh donated by the VPT as part of its CSR initiative, library secretary D.S. Varma said.

“Efforts are on to rope in agencies dealing with online mock tests for the convenience of students,” Mr. Varma added.

Addressing the gathering comprising aspirants of various competitive examinations, Mr. Krishna Babu urged them to keep their goals high.

Keys to success

“Most of us come from rural or Telugu medium background, but this is no disadvantage. Focus and perseverance matter the most when it comes to achieving success in competitive exams,” he said.

Mr. Krishna Babu, who was a State topper and secured all India 23rd rank in the civil services examinations, shared some success to with the aspirants.

\“Hard work, planning and time management hold the key. Writing skill is important too,” he said.

He advised the students to spare time for reading at least one English daily.

“I come from Telugu medium background but, I made it a point to read The Hindu and this helped me in improving my language skills and current affairs,” the VPT Chairman said.

Participating in the programme, VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh said, “Spending time in a library is essential as we are living in a knowledge society.” Library president S. Vijay Kumar, former Additional SP T.S.R. Prasad and others were present on the occaison.