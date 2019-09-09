Dy. CM: govt. committed to minorities’ welfare

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari has said that minorities will get justice only during the tenure of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was speaking at a programme, organised by the minority wing of YSR Congress Party under the aegis of its State general secretary IH Farooqui to felicitate him, at the VMRDA Children Theatre here on Sunday.

Mr. Basha, who is also Minister for Minority Welfare, said that it was for the first time in the history of Andhra Pradesh that a Muslim was made a Deputy Chief Minister and the credit for it goes to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Muslims were given a raw deal by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who used to remember the community only during elections. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced allocation of special funds for Haj and Jerusalem yatras and funds for protection of Wakf properties,” he said.

Mr. Basha recalled that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the first to do justice to the Muslim community by providing them 4 % reservation. He had also allocated more funds to the community in the budget. Saying that Muslim leaders would be given a priority in the forthcoming GVMC elections, the Minister felt that Muslims should be given at least 10 seats in the GVMC polls.

Provision of houses

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said that YSRCP government was planning to provide houses to minority women. The Chief Minister’s vision was to develop Visakhapatnam on the lines of Mumbai. He said that the idea of village secretariats was to decentralise administration.

Anakapalle MLA G. Amarnadh said that the Muslims of north Andhra were economically more backward compared to those in other regions and added that funds should be allocated more in the region.