DWCRA Bazaar gets under way

SHGs and weavers hope the 25-day expo will help them financially

A variety of handloom sarees, kalamkari dress materials, food products, home decors, puja items, dry fruits and a wide variety of products form part of DWCRA Bazaar, being organised by the State government, at Engineering College Grounds, Andhra University, here. The bazaar, which was started on Saturday night, would remain open to visitors till January 13.

The exhibition features about 150 stalls set up by various self help groups (SHGs) from across the State and also weavers from various parts of the country. Several women entrepreneurs, rural artisans and groups from East Godavari, West Godavari, Chittoor, Prakasam, Kadapa and a few other places have also set up stalls.

Every year the DWCRA bazaar is organised by the State government to enhance livelihood of women groups by providing them an opportunity to sell their products. The weavers and SHGs hope that it would help them financially recover after being affected by the COVID-19.

Nagabhushanam from Pedana near Machilipatnam, who is running a stall with a number of sarees and cloth materials, says that his stall has a very good collection of kalamkari sarees.

“A number of weavers from different areas of Machilipatnam region weave these printed kalamkari sarees. We have brought a good collection over here,” he said.

Sharukh from Delhi, who was running a stall with blankets, said that this is the first time after COVID-19 that they were given an opportunity to exhibit their products.

B. Srinivas, from Kadapa, who had set up a garment stall, said that the pandemic had hit their sales badly. “Many of the weavers had to take loans to survive. Last month we took part in an exhibition at Vikarabad, Telangana and now we are here,” he said. Mr. Srinivas hopes that the 25-day expo will help them in the difficult times.