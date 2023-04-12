D.V. Subba Rao memorial lecture to be delivered by Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao in Visakhapatnam on April 22

April 12, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The fifth D.V. Subba Rao memorial lecture will be delivered by Justice Lavu Nageswara Rao, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India at Hotel Novotel, Beach Road, here on April 22.

Justice Nageswara Rao will speak on “Quo Vadis on Judicial Activism”. A. Prasanna Kumar, Director of the Centre for Policy Studies, said in a statement on Wednesday that four lectures have so far been delivered, the first on April 24, 2016 by Gopal Subramanium on “Constitutional Morality Is It a Dilemma for the State, Courts and Citizens? The second lecture was on December 18, 2017 by N.R. Madhava Menon on “Judicial Independence and Judicial Accountability”, the third on December 22, 2018 by Justice Thothathil B. Radhakrishnan, Chief Justice of the High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on “Courts- Benchmark of Consistency—Role of Bar and Bench.” R. Venkata Rao’s book titled: “Law, Justice and Human Values” was released on the occasion and the fourth lecture on December 21, 2019, by Justice V. Ramasubramanian on ‘Expanding Horizons of Article 21”. The lecture is being hosted by Centre for Policy Studies and Visakha Public Library.