Duvvada railway station to be upgraded, says DRM after wrapping up inspection visit

January 06, 2023 04:36 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy has said that Duvvada railway station will be upgraded under the soft upgradation programme of the Indian Railways.

The DRM inspected the station along with other officials on Thursday evening.

Speaking to mediapersons at Duvvada, Mr. Satpathy attributed the recent mishaps at Duvvada to lack of awareness among the travelling public. The passenger was said to have de-boarded the moving train by jumping in the opposite direction.

The DRM, however, said: “We are, however, trying to find out the reasons for such mishaps. We are also trying to create awareness among passengers on safe travel through frequent awareness programmes at Visakhapatnam and other stations of Waltair Division.”

Earlier, the DRM travelled by the 17015 Visakha Express from Visakhapatnam to Duvvada. He interacted with the passengers and advised them not to board/alight when the train was in motion. He stressed on the need to keep the trains clean by not resorting to littering in the compartments.

He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) P.K. Maharana, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer Deeptansu Sharma and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner C.H. Raghuveer.

During this inspection at the Duvvada station, representatives from various associations met the DRM and apprised him on various issues at the station.