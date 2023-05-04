ADVERTISEMENT

Durg Express to be cancelled on May 8; some trains to be short-terminated

May 04, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

NI works and yard remodelling being done in Raipur

The Hindu Bureau

In view of non-interlocking works at Raipur station and yard remodelling, the services of some trains will be affected. The 18530 Visakhapatnam-Durg Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 8, and 18529 Durg-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Durg on May 9, will be cancelled.

The 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 4 and May 9, will be short-terminated at Mahasamund. Hence, there will be no services of this train between Mahasamund and Raipur on the above dates.

In the return direction, 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger special will start from Mahasamund on May 5 at 10.05, instead of Raipur, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi said.

Some trains will run on diverted routes. They are: 22848 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on May 8 will be diverted to run via Sarona, Urkura, Bilaspur and Jharsuguda, skipping stoppage at Raipur.

The 18517 Korba-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Korba on May 9, will be diverted to run via Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Titlagarh. This train is cancelled between Champa and Titlagarh. The 12807 Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata Express, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 9, will be diverted to run via Vijayawada , Balharshah and Nagpur. This train will be cancelled between Vizianagaram and Nagpur and the 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Korba-Visakhapatnam Express, leaving Bilaspur on May 9 will be diverted to run via Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Titlahgarh. This train is cancelled between Bilaspur and Titlagarh.

The 12844 Ahmedabad-Puri Express, leaving Ahmedabad on May 8, will be diverted to run via Sarona, Urkura and Bilaspur, Jharsuguda skipping stoppage at Raipur.

