Dumping of C&D waste on roads is prohibited: GVMC chief

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 October 2020 00:59 IST

‘Action will be taken against violators’

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana said that dumping of Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste beside roads and isolated places is strictly prohibited in the civic body limits. She said that strict action will be taken as per law if people are found violating the norm.

Ms. Srijana said that if any one finds someone dumping C&D waste before their house, they can reach the GVMC helpline/toll-free number and complain about it so that GVMC can take action. She also said that even if they are unaware who had dumped the wastes, they can still contact the civic body, so that the corporation ensures steps to clear the debris.

For collection of C&D waste, citizens can contact 8008182277, toll free number – 1800-42500009, the GVMC officials said.