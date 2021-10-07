DTC warns private travel operators against fleecing commuters

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 October 2021 20:14 IST

‘Special teams formed to conduct inspections till October 18’

Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Rajaratnam has warned private travel bus operators of stringent action if they fleece passengers in view of the Dasara festival rush.

At a meeting with the managements of contract carriage buses on Thursday, the DTC told them that special teams have been formed to conduct inspections till October 18. Apart from levying of fines on private operators collecting fares in excess of the normal fare, the buses were liable for seizure, he warned. He called upon passengers to lodge complaints on charging of excess fare by private travel operator on the WhatsApp no. 9848528531 along with proof.

RTO K.V. Prakash and owners of contract carriage buses were present.