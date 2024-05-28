HSL’s submarine support vessel sails through maiden sea trials

Diving Support Vessel (DSV), the first warship built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) for the Indian Navy since 1993, was sent to sea for trials on May 27 morning, and returned to the HSL jetty in the late hours. The ship completed maiden sea trials with no major defect, marking a pivotal achievement for HSL.

This milestone is particularly noteworthy as it represents HSL’s first warship construction for the Navy in three decades, the last being INS Sujatha built in 1993 with Korean assistance, according to an official release here on May 28.

The DSVs projects, which includes two DSV (NISTAR and NIPUN), is essential for bolstering the Indian Navy’s submarine support capabilities and underscores HSL’s advanced warship building expertise with 80% indigenous content. Both ships were launched concurrently in September 2022, contributing significantly to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

