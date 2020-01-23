DSNLU team wins national moot court competition

The students of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) have proved their mettle once again at the national level. A team of students comprising Anurag Tiwari, Priyanka Singh and Palak Rawat won the I.M. Nanavati Memorial National Moot Court Competition on ‘Constitutional Law and Environmental Law’ organised by G.L.S. Law College in Ahmedabad from January 17 to 19.

In total, 32 teams from 15 national law universities and other Central universities such as Delhi University, GLC, Mumbai and Army Law School, Mohali and private law schools from 14 States participated in the competition.

The jury included the Judges of Gujarat High Court. The event was attended by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice D.N. Patel and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta.

A cash prize of ₹2.25 lakh and a trophy were presented to the DSNLU team.

Vice-Chancellor S. Surya Prakash and Registrar C.M. Rao congratulated the winning team.