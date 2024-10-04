D.S. Anand re-elected president of Gurudwara Sadh Sangat in Visakhapatnam

Dilshah Singh Anand (Shahji) was re-elected president, Baljeet Singh Bakshi as vice president, Ramneet Singh as secretary, Gurpreet Singh Gill as treasurer and 11 other as executive members of Gurudwara Sadh Sangat, Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam, and the existing managing committee was re-elected in the elections and general body meeting held at the Gurudwara.

Mr. Anand who is also the in-charge of Sikh Mission South India, SGPC, Amritsar, expressed his gratitude to the entire community for its full support. The committee will hold office for two years. He emphasised that the Sikh community was widely known for its magnanimity and commitment to selfless seva. The Sikh community’s dedication to helping others regardless of religion, caste or race is a core expression of their values, which are deeply rooted in their faith, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.