Dry ration kits distributed to schoolchildren

Dry ration kits were distributed to students of four government schools, under COVID Service activity of the Akshaya Patra Foundation,Visakhapatnam, on Friday.

The kits were distributed at GVMC Primary School, Peda Waltair, GVMC Waltair-1 and Waltair-2 Primary Schools and AU Primary School

Due to the pandemic situation, schools have been closed and children are not getting midday meals. The Akshaya Patra Foundation with the help of donors is preparing dry ration kits and distributing them to schoolchildren, according to a statement issued by the organisation.

Hindustan petroleum Corporation Limited(HPCL) has sponsored the kits for 2,244 children through The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Jithamitra Dasa, Member, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, and HPCL Women's Club representatives Shuba, Parvathy, Deephit, Anasuya, Suravinath, Laya, Trina and Aruna participated in the programme.