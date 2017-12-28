Drunken man kills son

A man allegedly opened fire at his son with a country-made firearm, killing him on the spot, over family disputes at Gadiguddi of Ananthagiri mandal in the Agency area of the district on Wednesday. Janni Yerranna (32), agricultural worker, married his girlfriend against the wishes of his family in 2011 and started living separately. His father Janni Palla (54) was upset with his son’s attitude and apathy towards him. Under the influence of alcohol, he allegedly opened fire on Yerrana, killing him on the spot, according to the police.

Based on the information from locals, the Ananthagiri police, led by G. Venkanna, rushed to the spot and arrested the accused.

The police seized the illegal firearm, which the accused had used to hunt wild animals.