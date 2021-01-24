Drunk youth ‘threatens’ locals with fake gun, held

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 January 2021

A 30-year-old youth was thrashed by group of villagers after he allegedly threatened people with a gun at Araku in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday night. The locals handed over him to the police and later it was found that the youth was carrying a fake gun.

According to police, some locals complained that the accused was moving with a gun on the main road. He was beaten by some of the locals, as he was threatening them, and was handed over to the police.

“In our enquiry, we found that the youth works in a shopping mall in Visakhapatnam. He along with a group of friends came to Araku on Saturday night. He was found to be in an inebriated condition. We have informed his parents,” the Araku police said. A case was registered.