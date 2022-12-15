Drunk woman arrested in Visakhapatnam for creating ruckus on road and assaulting police

December 15, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A young woman in an inebriated condition created a ruckus by assaulting citizens and shouting expletives at the top of her voice near the YMCA parking lot on Beach Road in the city late on Wednesday night.

As a crowd gathered around her and started filming on their mobile phones, a police official arrived at the spot and tried to calm her down, when the woman began hurling abuses at him and assaulted him.

Police said that a person had called up the police control room alerting them about a woman who was creating a ruckus near Kurupam Towers in an inebriated condition. The man had complained that she was drinking in public and had attacked a man who asked her not to do so.

When a team from the III-Town police station went to the spot, they searched for her and found her near the YMCA parking lot. When they tried to bring her under control, she flew into a rage and abused the police and assaulted a police officer, sources said. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The woman was later placed under arrest and produced in court which remanded her to custody.

Cases booked

III Town Police Station Inspector K. Rama Rao said that the police have identified that the woman hails from Dairy Farm area and was heavily drunk. “We have booked the woman for assault, stopping police from discharging their duty, and a few other sections. She was remanded to custody by court after medical examination, he said.