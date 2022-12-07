Drunk man stabs brother to death, flees from spot in Visakhapatnam

December 07, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police teams are on the lookout for a man who is reportedly absconding after stabbing his younger brother to death at Shanti Nagar on Tuesday night. Police said the incident occurred when the duo was in an inebriated state.

The deceased was identified as K. Ramesh Kumar (27), a cab driver, while the accused was identified as K. Siva Kumar.

On Tuesday night, Ramesh and his wife went to Siva Kumar’s house where both brothers began having drinks. After some time, the duo entered into a heated argument and in a fit of anger, Siva Kumar picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Ramesh, who collapsed in a pool of blood and died on the spot, according to Ramesh’s wife who reportedly witnessed the murder.

Siva Kumar fled from the spot after committing the murder, according to the complaint lodged by Ramesh’s wife.

Duvvada police have registered a case and deployed teams to trace Siva Kumar.

Attempt to murder in Kancharapalem

In another case, a person named Masthan attacked N. Kameswara Rao, 45, with a blade during a drunken brawl at Kancharapalem late on Tuesday night. The victim was shifted to hospital and is undergoing treatment. Police said that he is out of danger. An attempt to murder case was registered against Masthan.