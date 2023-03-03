ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk man attacks two police constables in Visakhapatnam

March 03, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two police constables on duty were severely injured after a person, who was in an inebriated condition, attacked them with a sharp-edged tool on head at Kakani Nagar under the Airport Police Station limits here during the early hours of Friday.

According to police, the control room received a complaint about a person creating panic at Kakani Nagar. Two constables L Krishna Rao and K Kishore from Airport Police Station limits were deployed to the spot. When the duo tried to catch the person, he allegedly attacked them and they sustained severe injuries. Additional staff from the police station rushed to the spot and caught the accused and shifted the police constables to hospital for treatment.

The police have later identified the accused as Gopi, a watchman. Cases were booked against him.

