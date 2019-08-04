Drunk driving: 212 jailed, ₹24 lakh fine collected

Special Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam, awarded jail term to as many as 212 drunken drivers, while slapping fine on many, here on Saturday. About ₹24.38 lakh fine has also been collected from the drunken drivers.

According to a release from Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police, about 2,980 drunken driving cases have been booked in the city during July 1 to August 2 at Gajuwaka, Kancharapalem, West, South and Kancharapalem and a few other traffic police station limits. Upon producing the drunken drivers in the court, Special Metropolitan Magistrate has awarded jail term to 212 persons for one to seven days, imposed fine on 2,517 persons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic) M Ramesh Kumar warned that persons driving in drunken state would not be spared and strict action will be taken as per law.