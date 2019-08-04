Drunk driving: 212 jailed, ₹24 lakh fine collected

Special Metropolitan Magistrate, Visakhapatnam, awarded jail term to as many as 212 drunken drivers, while slapping fine on many, here on Saturday. About ₹24.38 lakh fine has also been collected from the drunken drivers.
According to a release from Visakhapatnam City Traffic Police, about 2,980 drunken driving cases have been booked in the city during July 1 to August 2 at Gajuwaka, Kancharapalem, West, South and Kancharapalem and a few other traffic police station limits. Upon producing the drunken drivers in the court, Special Metropolitan Magistrate has awarded jail term to 212 persons for one to seven days, imposed fine on 2,517 persons.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-Traffic) M Ramesh Kumar warned that persons driving in drunken state would not be spared and strict action will be taken as per law.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.