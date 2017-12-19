Drunk driver creates scare on Beach Road

A major accident was averted on the Beach Road two persons in a car drove at a high speed, early in the morning, during the ‘no vehicle zone’ period, here on Monday.

The ‘no vehicle zone’ period is imposed on the Beach Road during 5 a.m. to 7.30 a.m from NTR Statue to Alluri Sitaramaraju Statue, to facilitate a peaceful and risk-free ambience for morning walkers.

According to some of the walkers, the two persons in a high-end car somehow avoided the barricade near NTR Statue and were seen driving at very high speed. The car missed hitting many walkers, including elderly and children, and finally came to a stop near Viswapriya function hall where metal road stoppers were placed to facilitate a skating competition for students, said a walker.

The police identified the accused as Sunil Deepak from Bangalore and who was driving the car and other was Praveen who now resides in Australia. Both were in an inebriated condition and liquor bottles were also found in the car.

After they stopped at the road stoppers, the walkers questioned them and an argument ensued and resulted into a fisticuffs. Both the persons were roughed-up by the morning walkers and they also suffered bleeding injuries.

The walkers then called up the police, who reached the spot after some time and took them into custody.

According to the police, both of them in their thirties and had a liquor party at a friends place on Saturday night and were driving back home. And as per the police, the accused confessed that they were not aware of the ‘no vehicle zone’ rule, as they were out of the city for a long time. Three Town police inspector B. Venkat Rao said cases under dangerous driving and drink driving were filed against the duo and will be produced before the court.

A walker said normally police constables are present at both the ends, but on Monday none was there.

Earlier, about a year-and-half ago, ace photographer B.K. Agarwal was hit by two drunk motorcyclists in the ‘no vehicle zone’ when they evaded the barricades and were racing down the Beach Road. Mr. Agarwal suffered a severe compound fracture.