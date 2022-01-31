Drugs seized, three arrested in Visakhapatnam

The police seized 18 pills of MDMA, two small packets of MD crystal powder, one high-end car, three mobiles and ₹20,500 in cash

The officials of City Task Force (CTF) apprehended three persons, including a woman, and seized some quantity of drugs in a car, while checking in the morning, in Visakhapatnam on January 31.

The arrested persons were identified as Aripaka Loka Venkata Hemanth Kumar (35) of Marripalem, Ganta Malavya (24) of Golconda, Hyderabad and Uppalapati Prudhvi Raju (33) of Venkojopalem. The fourth accused Kilari Geethanjali alias Geetha is yet to be arrested.

The police seized 18 pills of MDMA, two small packets of MD crystal powder, one high-end car, three mobiles and ₹20,500 in cash.

According to the police Hemanth Kumar has confessed that he is addicted to drugs and had asked Prudhvi to pay ₹33,600 to Geetha of Hyderabad who is a known associate and is into trade of drugs, to procure the drugs.

Prudhvi had made the payment to Geetha and the drugs were handed over to Malavya, a friend of Hemanth at Hyderabad. On Monday, Malavya alighted from a bus from Hyderabad and boarded the high-end car at NAD Kotha Road. Based on a tip off, the CTF officials stopped the car and seized the drugs from the luggage of Ms. Malavya.

All the three accused who were apprehended by the CTF have been handed over to the Airport Police Station. They were later arrested and cases were booked under the relevant sections of NDPS Act. Efforts are on to arrest Geetha from Hyderabad.