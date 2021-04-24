Drug shortage hits patients

There is panic buying of medicines, says medical shop owner

As the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic spikes, shortage of drugs in the market, is hitting the patients, especially those who getting themselves treated at home, hard.

While shortage of drugs such as Remdesivir is a known fact and government is regulating it to see that it is not sold in the black-market, what surprises people is the shortage of even common drugs.

“I had to go to at least 10 shops to buy a pack of Deksel syrup and Zincovit tablets,” said Srinivasa Rao, who stays in MVP Colony.

Similarly, there is a shortage of other common drugs that are used for treatment of COVID such as Fabiflu and Docycycline.According to the owner of a medical shop in Seethammadhara area, the drugs that are prescribed for COVID treatment are similar and is being circulated in the social media. “Many people who do not have symptoms are also stocking them and many with mild symptoms are buying them without getting tested or consulting a doctor. Since the cases are on the rise, there is a panic buying of drugs,” he said.

‘More virulent’

The second wave is in full blown stage and according to the health officials, the surge will continue to rise till the end of May. “We may peak by May-end and it is expected that we may surpass the last year’s tally of July-August,” said District COVID Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar. The health officials confirm that the double mutant virus is more virulent and its propensity to infect people is much faster. “We have noticed that even a minor interaction with a positive person can infect the other. The strain may be a bit weaker when it comes to causing harm, but it is definitely more infectious,” said Dr. Sudhakar.Another aspect that has been noticed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the district health officials, is that the impact of the virus on people who have been administered the first or both the doses of vaccines, is generally mild or weak.

“This proves that taking the jab and following the COVID appropriate behaviour is the only way to beat the virus,” said District Collector V. Vinay Chand.