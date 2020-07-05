Drug racket busted, four held

Officials from the City Task Force (CTF) police busted a drug trade racket by arresting four persons, who were allegedly involved in it, and recovered 2.5 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) powder, 61 blots of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), six ganja packets and ₹9,500 cash from them here, on Sunday.
The arrested persons were identified as Manukonda Satyanarayana alias Sattipandu (26) of Seethampeta, Majji Ajay Kumar (24) of Narasimha Nagar, Kandhi Ravikumar (22) of BS Layout and Kethi Manoj Swaroop (24) of Kancharapalem area.
Acting on a tip-off, the CTF team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Trinad Rao, conducted a raid at Old Port Quarters in the city and nabbed the four accused.
Mr.Trinad Rao said that among the accused, Satyanarayana was arrested in April, 2019 in the sensational rave party case, which was reported at Rushikonda beach. He was addicted to drugs since the age of 19. Ajay joined the gang and used to go to Bengaluru, from where he used to collect drugs from the contacts of Satyanarayana. In order to earn easy money, all the four used to sell drugs, Mr. Trinad Rao said.
