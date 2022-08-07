Drug racket busted, 50 LSD blots seized from five youths in Visakhapatnam

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth showing the 50 LSD blots seized from the accused, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

August 07, 2022 19:16 IST

Accused planning to supply the synthetic drugs to some consumers in Visakhapatnam and Chitrakoot in Odisha, say police

In a major catch, the Anti-Narcotic Cell of the City Task Force (CTF), in coordination with the city police, busted a drug racket and arrested five youths, for allegedly being involved in peddling of drugs under the IV Town Police Station limits, here on Saturday night.

The police teams have seized 50 Lysergic Acid Diethyl Amide(LSD) blots and 4.4 grams of white powder, which is suspected to be MDMA. This apart, five mobile phones and a car were also seized from them.

The police found that the accused were planning to supply these synthetic drugs to some unidentified consumers from Visakhapatnam and Chitrakoot in Odisha, on the eve of Friendship Day.

The arrested were identified as P. Ravi Kumar (23) of NAD Kotha Road, who completed ITI and is a private employee, O. Vasu Deva Katanya (32) of Gopalapatnam, a B. Tech graduate, M. Mojesh (25) of Seethampeta, A.Y Kishore (26) from 104 Area, a B. Tech graduate, M. Sandeep (28) from Marripalem, who has completed B. Com., and owns a travel company.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that Ravi Kumar used to sell ganja to his friend named Dilip, who is yet to be arrested in Goa. Once he was arrested by the Goa police, while he was in illegal possession of ganja. After release from jail, he made a deal with Dilip to sell drugs in Visakhaptnam due to financial problems, Mr. Srikanth said.

During March this year, he had allegedly collected six LSD blots from Dilip in Goa and sold them to Dilip’s friends at NAD area for Holi festival. He had concealed the LSD blots in cigarette packets, Mr. Srikanth said. On the eve of Friendship Day, Dilip has reportedly asked Ravi to sell LSD blots to his friends in Visakhapatnam and has sent 50 LSD blots.

Based on credible information, the CTF teams arrested Ravi Kumar and the other accused, who were allegedly helping him.

‘Technical analysis’

According to Mr. Srikanth, a watch has been kept on the movement of ganja consumers and peddlers in the city. The police were breaking the chain of smugglers gradually as part of further investigation in a series of drug busts. He hinted that using technical analysis, the Cyber Crime Unit has been making efforts to nab ganja peddlers. Mr. Srikanth said that a number of such peddlers may be brought to justice soon.

Ravi Kumar also used to procure ganja from one Dinesh. During July, Dinesh was arrested by the CTF police in a drug case.

Mr. Srikanth said that several teenagers were just trying ganja for the thrill of it and they were gradually getting addicted. After ganja, they were moving towards synthetic drugs. “We are appealing to parents to take their children to personal counsellors or even approach ‘Marpu’ counselling centre being run by the city police at Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, if they find any symptoms of their children consuming drugs,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Garud Sunil, Additional DCP (Special Branch) Ananda Reddy and other officers were present.