Visakhapatnam

Drug dealers seek delinking of aarogyasetumitr

The Visakhapatnam District Drug Trade Association, an affiliate of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), appealed to the Centre to delink the www.aarogyasetumitr.in from the Aarogya Setu app as it was illegally appended to it.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, V. Sitaramaiah, secretary of the association, noted that the mitr app was appended to the original app to promote the sale of drugs of some companies online. He said that the association had contributed to the promotion of Aarogya Setu app as it was useful to the public to get information on COVID-19 and prevent its spread. But, the association was opposed to the use of the app for online marketing of some drugs.

The Seemandhra Drug Dealers Association (SADDA) president T. Krishna Murthy and honorary general secretary P.K. Ranga also appealed to the Centre to initiate action to delink aarogyasetumitr, which was meant to promote online marketing of drugs.

