Drowning victim identified

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 January 2021 00:41 IST

A 35-year-old man, who drowned in a water body in Ananthagiri mandal in the district, on Saturday, was identified as V. Ravi from Visakhapatnam. The police said Ravi had visited Borra Gedda along with his family and friends. He had allegedly gone for swimming and went missing. Ravi was traced and shifted to a hospital. But he died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered and his body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

Advertising

Advertising