Drowning deaths see a rise in the absence of Community Guards in Visakhapatnam

Police and community guards asking people not to enter the sea at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Despite rise in drowning deaths, the district administration is yet to take a decision on posting Community Guards at the local beaches. With this, venturing into the bluewaters atthe local beaches has now become a dangerous activity.

Several drowning deaths have been reported in the last few months at R.K Beach, Rushikonda, Bheemunipatnam and Yarada beaches. No action was taken even after seven B.Tech students had drowned at Pudimadaka beach in Anakapalli district recently. In the latest incident, a 20-year-old Intermediate student drowned at R.K Beach on Sunday.

During a Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council meeting last year, a group of corporators from the ruling party had opposed extending the contract of Community Guards which ended on March 31, 2022.

While some of them alleged that the TDP government had appointed the guards in an unauthorised manner without checking their swimming and life-saving skills, a few said that several guards were taking salaries without working. Eventually, the council had rejected their contract extension. With this, Community Guards are not working at the local beaches for the last five months. Recently, a few local photographers risked their lives to rescue a few visitors.

Ownership issue

The C.G initiative was brought under implementation during the year 2012 by former Police Commissioner J. Purnachandra Rao. Since its inception, there has been a confusion regarding their ownership. While the GVMC paid the salaries, the guards were monitored by the city police. There were issues pertaining to release of salaries and procurement of equipment due to lack of proper coordination between the police and the GVMC. There were a number of times, when the Community Guards had to run from pillar to post for their salaries.

Delay in appointment of C.Gs and lack of safety measures at the beaches seem to be adversely impacting tourism. According to a senior police officer, several tourists have been complaining about the absence of Community Guards. Some tourists are also not showing interest to enter into waters due to drowning incidents, it was learnt.

GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the issue will be put before the council soon. It is up to the council to decide whether to recruit former Community Guards again after some selection procedure or appoint new ones, he said. “We would also put up warning boards at all the dangerous beach stretches strictly appealing to the public not to venture into the sea in those areas. Announcements will also be made at the beaches regarding the danger,” he said.

Robotic life-saving systems

Mr. Lakhmisha said that they are trying to contact a few agencies who would help in providing the latest robotic life-saving systems which could help in rescue operations during any drowning incidents reported at the beaches.