ADVERTISEMENT

While the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ initiative taken by the State government has pulled in a large number of students to state-run schools from private schools, post COVID-19, owing to the state of functioning of the government schools, traces of reverse migrations and increase in dropouts, are seen.

As per experts from the district, post-COVID-19, a trend of dropouts is seen in schools of the Agency areas of the Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district and interior areas of the Anakapalli district.

These districts have also seen an increase in child labour and child marriages during the COVID-19 pandemic, as schools did not function, and thus, mid-day meals were not provided. This heralded the trend for dropouts, said a senior teacher from a government school in Anakapalli.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no efforts from the government to bring them back, alleged another teacher from the ASR district.

Meanwhile, issues shrouding the future of the aided schools, the rift between the teachers’ associations and the government following bandhs, irregular classes and the 75% mandatory attendance requirement for the ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme are also seen as a few other factors that have fuelled the reverse migrations, from government schools back to private schools, a few activists opine.

According to Mr. Narava Prakash Rao, a Right to Education (RTE) activist, there was reverse migration in Visakhapatnam’s urban areas after the government introduced restrictions in the ’Amma Vodi’ scheme.

He also opined that there is an issue of inadequate staff in government schools who are proficient in English as the government has not made any major recruitments over the past few years to fill the vacancies.

“There is a huge difference between trained government teachers and outsourced staff. ‘Nadu-Nedu’ and a few other initiatives by the government are remarkable in the field of education. But, quality education is also important, keeping in view of the students,” he said and stressed the need for teacher recruitment.

Member of the State Commission for Protection for Child Rights, Gondu Sitaram said that apart from the void during COVID-19, there are reports that many teachers have irregular attendance due to the long distance they have to travel to get to the schools in remote locations.

“This has led students to drop out. Further Anganwadi centres were also not running properly due to the same reason. I have sought further details over the issue to the Tribal Welfare Department,” he said.