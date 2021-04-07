Drop all cases against V.S. Krishna, says rights forum

Human Rights Forum (HRF) demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the State governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana drop all accusations made against its AP&TS coordination committee member V.S. Krishna and all other members of rights, Dalit and women organisations, here on Tuesday.

They demanded an immediate stop to attempts to suppress dissent and said that HRF was not an associate of either the banned CPI (Maoist) or any other political party.

They also demanded that Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition laws be removed from the statute books.

Releasing a press note, HRF’s A.P. State general secretary K. Sudha said that personnel of the NIA officials along with local police had raided the residence of Mr. Krishna on March 31, from 5.35 p.m. to 2.30 a.m, the next day and seized six hard disks, one mobile, three SIM cards, three SD cards and a few documents. All his and his family members bank details were photographed. The NIA team also interrogated him for about eight hours at their offices in Visakhapatnam on April 1 and 2.

She said that the raid was conducted based on a case registered at the Munchingput police station on November 23, 2020, and cases were booked under the UAPA, sedition, criminal conspiracy and various other IPC provisions. The substance of the charges is that the accused belong to frontal organisations of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) and are doing its bidding. The NIA had taken over the case on March 7, 2021.

In the Munchingput FIR, Mr. Krishna has been accused of influencing the Vakapalli rape survivors to depose falsely against the policemen.

HRF AP State president U.G. Srinivasulu said that the charges were baseless, as HRF along with many other Adivasi, womens’, and mass organisations were active participants since 2007 seeking justice for the 11 Vakapalli women who were allegedly raped by the personnel of the AP Special Police.

It is because of the sheer resilience of the women of Vakapalli and the intervention of the High Court in 2012 and the Supreme Court in September 2017, that the trial is continuing in the SC, ST Special Court at Visakhapatnam.

Thirteen accused police personnel are presently on trial. While two of the Vakapalli women had died in the intervening years, the remaining nine came to Visakhapatnam and deposed in court. HRF, along with several other organisations have provided them food and shelter to be able to depose in the trial. It is certainly not a crime to provide food and shelter to Adivasi women witnesses who have come from remote areas to depose in a criminal trial mandated by the law. It is because of this solidarity and sustained rights activism that the police are now seeking to intimidate Mr. Krishna in what we believe to be a clear case of vindictiveness, said Ms. Sudha.