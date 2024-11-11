Drones used for spraying larvicide to check mosquitoes in Vizag

For the first time in the State, 64 waterbodies spread over 209 acres in Visakhapatnam were sprayed with insecticides by using drones. After the successful results, the State government, on the orders of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has decided to take up the tech-friendly project in major urban areas such as Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Guntur, Kakinada, Kurnool and Nellore.

They feel that it is an effective measure to combat seasonal diseases by effectively controlling the spread of mosquitoes, which are the main source of malaria, dengue and other water-borne diseases.

The public health wing of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) recently engaged a private drone operator to spray malathion chemical in ponds in 10 days on the pilot basis. In the next phase, it plans to take up the same work by mid-December (to be done by December 15). Later, it will work during every fever season starting in June.

Confirming this to The Hindu, GVMC Chief Medical Officer E.N.V. Naresh Kumar said: “We sprayed 209 acres of ponds at 64 different locations in 10 days instead of at least four months in manual mode. We spent around ₹2.17 lakh on this work, including drone charges and material. Although there is no difference in price between manual and drone spraying method, the service and results are better than manual mode....”

In manual mode, they can spray the chemical on the boundary lines of ponds, but with drones, they can cover the entire pond and water surface.

Drones, which are used for spraying chemicals and pesticides for agricultural purposes, have been used in the city for their work. Each drone has a capacity of 10 litres of chemicals and can be operated for an hour continuously. One drone could cover an area of 209 acres.

GVMC sources said there is no plan to buy a drone for this purpose. So, they hired the service.

Some of the main advantages of drones are that it can cover the entire area of a waterbody. Drones target specific areas, reducing waste and optimising the use of the larvicide. Targeted spraying reduces harm to non-target organisms.

It optimises the application of larvicide, reducing excess chemical release. Drones reduce labour, fuel and equipment costs and cover large areas in less time. Feedback from this drone technology has been positive as the breeding grounds have been reduced and the impact has also been high, Dr. Naresh concluded.

