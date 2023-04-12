ADVERTISEMENT

Drone technology centre inaugurated on Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam

April 12, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It will provide special training to students, says Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy inaugurated the Innovation Centre for Drone Technology (ICDT) on the university campus here on Wednesday. It is the first such centre in public universities, he said.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Prof. Prasad Reddy said that the centre will provide special training on drone technology to students.

The centre is located adjacent to the AU helipad in the engineering college grounds.

“The centre has been set up in partnership with Rosys Technologies. It is being developed as a Centre for Training, Research and Development of Drone technology,” Prof. Prasad Reddy said.

Students studying any course in AU can join the courses to hone their skills. Apart from AU, any college student in Visakhapatnam can join the course, he added.

The helipad will be used to provide training to the students. It will serve as a design, research and upskilling centre for drone technology, he added.

Registrar V. Krishnamohan advised students to use the technology for society-friendly activities and needs.

Later, various types of drones were flown in the premises and their performance was directly observed.

