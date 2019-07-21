Dronamraju gives nod for museum works inside Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Authority (VMRDA) Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao on Saturday gave his nod to the officials to continue with the museum works inside the Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan at Beach Road in the city.

He asked officials to carry out the works as per the plans and also place the sea harrier fighter plane inside it. He made it clear to them not to change the name of the building, which is called Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan.

It may be recalled that a few weeks ago, the Congress party leaders demanded that the officials not disturb Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan, citing that it is constructed in memory of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

They also urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to construct any museum inside the Bhavan.

Mr. Srinivas conducted his first review with various departments of VMRDA here on Saturday and discussed about the status of various projects. He was given a PowerPoint presentation about various tourism projects, including Beach Front Integrated Tourism project. The officials informed him that the permissions for the Kailasagiri development project with about ₹380 crore by the World Bank are expected soon.

The VMRDA Chairman said that the projects which already have all clearances should be finished first. He also sought list of projects which are yet to receive clearances from the government.

Legal consultants

He said that with the help of Ministers concerned and the Chief Minister, he would strive to get those clearances at the earliest. Mr. Srinivasa Rao also asked officials to appoint legal consultants to deal with pending cases in courts.

NAD flyover

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also instructed the officials to get all clearances for the NAD flyover project and finish it within the deadline.