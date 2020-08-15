DRM: Waltair Division achieved best-ever originating loading

VISAKHAPATNAM

15 August 2020 22:54 IST

‘Passenger earnings registered an increase of 1.41%’

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has said that the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway(E Co R) has achieved the best-ever originating loading of 66.82 million tons during 2019-20 as against the 61.91 million tons during the previous year, showing an improvement of 7.93%.

He unfurled the national flag and took Rashtriya Salami, presented by the contingent of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Civil Defence at the 74th Independence Day celebrations of Waltair Division on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, the DRM said that the division achieved the best-ever goods earnings of ₹8,166 crore during 2019-20 as against ₹7,306 crore during the previous year, registering an increase of 11.77%. The passenger earnings of ₹562.18 crore as against ₹554.39 crore during the previous year, registered an increase of 1.41%.

The division has achieved the best Performance Efficiency Index at 32.49 with Gross Working Expenses of ₹2,873 crore and Gross Earnings of ₹8,843.9 crore for the financial year 2019-20 as against ₹7,979.6 crore in 2018-2019. Mr. Shrivastava detailed on the various development activities taken up in the division during the current financial year like construction of Limited Height Subways (LHS), construction of arch bridges and COVID-19 control measures.

ADRM(Infra) Akshay Saxena read out the message of the General Manager, E Co R, highlighting the developmental works and various welfare activities under taken over the East Coast Railway.

Cultural activities

Cultural activities were organised as part of the Independence Day celebrations, with the participation of Divisional Cultural Association of Waltair Division, Scouts and Guides.

DRM announced cash awards to the performers and organisers.