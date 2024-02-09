GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRM reviews doubling works on K-K line

The DRM conducted a safety audit at Darliput Station and reviewed the work for the construction of the new Station Master’s building using ergonomics for better illumination and proper placement of equipment.

February 09, 2024 08:09 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: C. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, along with senior officials from the Division, conducted a safety audit, reviewed the doubling works, reviewed Amrit Bharat Station works at Araku and conducted a Window Trailing inspection in KK line on February 8.

The DRM conducted a safety audit at Darliput Station and reviewed the work for the construction of the new Station Master’s building using ergonomics for better illumination and proper placement of equipment. He interacted with the staff at the station to check compliance with various safety rules and the competency of the railway staff employed at the station.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad also inspected the Araku Railway Station to review the location of various amenities to be provided under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. He discussed and finalised the location of 12-metre-wide foot-over bridge, and the station building masterplan.

During visit last week, General Manager, East Coast Railway, Manoj Sharma suggested minor alterations and detailing of the amenities during the review of the masterplan of the station. The DRM inspected the circulating area, planned for the provision of commercial zone space in the new station building and detailing of the works was done.

Later, a window-trailing inspection was carried out in the Araku-Kothavalasa section with a focus on the boulder fall-prone zone near Darliput. He reviewed the doubling works, which are being undertaken in the fast-track mode between the Darliput-Gorapur section.

