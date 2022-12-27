ADVERTISEMENT

DRM launches waste recycling project at Visakhapatnam railway station

December 27, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Venkat. S, Founder and CEO of ScrapQ (left) explaining to a passenger on the functioning of the collection bin, at Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The Environment and House Management Wing of Waltair Division has awarded a contract for recycling of dry waste, generated at Visakhapatnam Railway Station, Coaching Complex and trains, to M/s ScrapQ, a startup company.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy launched the project at the railway station on Monday.

The DRM said that the objective was sustainable waste management and keeping materials in use as along as possible, and to reduce carbon footprints per passenger.

ScrapQ would depute personnel to collect recyclables, which are being generated in trains and at Visakhapatnam railway station. It would provide dustbins, exclusively meant for collecting plastic bottles, plates, aluminium foils, plastic containers, spoons, etc.

ADRM Operations Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer SK Patra and CEO of ScapQ S. Venkat.

