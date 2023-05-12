ADVERTISEMENT

DRM inspects work on railway siding at Adani Gangavaram port

May 12, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

DRM Anup Satpathy inspecting the capacity augmentation works at Adani Gangavaram Port, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy along with a high-level team of officials inspected the Adani Gangavaram Port and railway siding at the port on Thursday. The team inspected the various capacity augmentation works and important locations at the port.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Moharana and other officers accompanied him.

Later, the DRM held a meeting with the CEO of the Adani Gangavaram port B.G. Gandhi and COO Devendar Takkar. Several issues of mutual interest were discussed. The DRM assured to work together to resolve the issues of capacity augmentation, rake detention, efficiency, throughput etc. Several suggestions were given by the DRM and his team to enhance the business activities and ease of doing business through improving the infrastructure.

