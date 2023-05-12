HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRM inspects work on railway siding at Adani Gangavaram port

May 12, 2023 05:45 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
DRM Anup Satpathy inspecting the capacity augmentation works at Adani Gangavaram Port, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

DRM Anup Satpathy inspecting the capacity augmentation works at Adani Gangavaram Port, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy along with a high-level team of officials inspected the Adani Gangavaram Port and railway siding at the port on Thursday. The team inspected the various capacity augmentation works and important locations at the port.

ADRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Moharana and other officers accompanied him.

Later, the DRM held a meeting with the CEO of the Adani Gangavaram port B.G. Gandhi and COO Devendar Takkar. Several issues of mutual interest were discussed. The DRM assured to work together to resolve the issues of capacity augmentation, rake detention, efficiency, throughput etc. Several suggestions were given by the DRM and his team to enhance the business activities and ease of doing business through improving the infrastructure.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.