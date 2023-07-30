HamberMenu
DRM inspects Vizianagaram railway station in Andhra Pradesh

July 30, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad inspected Vizianagaram railway station on Sunday. He inspected the amenities at the station and interacted with the staff, vendors and passengers to take feedback from them.

He was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (East) M.V. Ramana, Assistant Commercial Manager M. Chakraborthy and other officials of various departments. The DRM inspected the Coach Restaurant at the station and interacted with the vendor to know the facilities they were providing to the customers.

Later he inspected the ‘One station one product stall, lifts, foot overbridges, waiting halls and other railway offices at the station. He took stock of the facilities to be provided at the station under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. It was the maiden visit to Vizianagaram by DRM Waltair after assuming charge.

