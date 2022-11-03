DRM inspects Visakhapatnam-Naupada-Gunupur section

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 03, 2022 09:35 IST

DRM Anup Satpathy interacting with officials during his inspection of Naupada station in Waltair Division on Wednesday.

Divisional Railway Manager Waltair Anup Satpathy inspected the Visakhapatnam-Naupada-Gunupur section of Waltair Division and took stock of various amenities and facilities provided at the stations en route and the ongoing developmental activities in this section, on Wednesday.

He inspected stations and various establishments at important stations in the section. During the inspection at Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar met the DRM at the station and discussed various developmental activities at Chipurupalli and other stations under his jurisdiction. Later, the DRM inspected Tilaru station and Harischandrapuram halt station where several developmental activities were being taken up. He interacted with the public and took feedback from them.

Later, he inspected Naupada and Pathapatnam stations on the Naupada-Gunupur line. Later, the DRM inspected the Paralakhemundi railway station where local MLA K. Narayana Rao met the DRM and discussed several issues that need looking into at the station.

During the inspection of the Naupada-Gunupur section, the DRM interacted with the public and took their feedback and assured them of action.

Mr. Satpathy was accompanied by Senior Divisional Engineer (East) Jiban Jyothi Sahoo, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) A.K. Maharana, Senior Divisional Operations Manager G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Ch. Raghuveer and Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer S.K. Patro during the inspection.

