DRM inspects Simhachalam, Kottavalasa railway stations

October 13, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad during his inspection at Kottavalasa railway station in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

Waltair DRM Saurabh Prasad during his inspection at Kottavalasa railway station in Vizianagaram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad inspected Kottavalasa and Simhachalam railway stations on Thursday.

Accompanied by the officials of Waltair Railway Division, the DRM inspected various facilities and amenities at the stations. He asked the officials to focus on the redevelopment of these stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Senior Divisional Engineer ( Coordination) AK Moharana, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi and other officers from various branches accompanied the DRM.

