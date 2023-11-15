HamberMenu
DRM inspects safety at various railway stations

November 15, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager, Saurabh Prasad, conducted extensive safety inspections at various railway stations and the Alamanda-Kantakapalli section. The inspection covered critical areas such as panel rooms, relay rooms, interlocking systems, and fire safety measures.

Stations inspected included Kottavalasa, Pendurthi, Kantakapalle, Alamanda, and Tilaru. Mr. Prasad along with Assistant DRM Manoj Kumar Sahoo and senior officials of the Division inspected the site of the recent accident that occurred between Alamanda and Kantakapalli.

The DRM interacted with Station Masters, Signal and Telecom staff to assess their knowledge of stations’ working procedures and safety measures; the staff were also educated on the procedures to be followed in the Auto Signalling territory. The inspection covered both physical infrastructure and operational safety measures.

Moreover, plans were discussed for the construction of Foot Over Bridges at Tilaru, Pendurthi, and Korukonda. Proposals for additional platform shelters and passenger amenities at various stations were also considered.

The officers, who accompanied the DRM included Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination), Senior Divisional Operations Managers, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecom Engineer, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior Divisional Electrical Engineers

