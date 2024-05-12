ADVERTISEMENT

DRM inspects Araku-Kottavalasa section, reviews developmental activities

Published - May 12, 2024 09:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

He examines the progress of doubling works, tunnels, points and crossings, and bridge maintenance activities, among others

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad on Saturday inspected the Araku-Kottavalasa section, to review ongoing developmental activities, strategic planning initiatives, double line works, and safety measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Additional DRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and senior officials from various branches, Mr. Prasad examined the progress of doubling works, tunnels, points and crossings, bridge maintenance activities, traction sub-stations, amenities, and safety measures such as sidewall protection and water catchment areas.

Special attention was given to mitigating risks of water inrush and mud gushing near tunnel areas to ensure the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure, he said.

He also conducted safety inspections at Shivalingapuram and Tyda stations, a comprehensive window trailing inspection was also conducted along the section up to Kottavalasa.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US