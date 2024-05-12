GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRM inspects Araku-Kottavalasa section, reviews developmental activities

He examines the progress of doubling works, tunnels, points and crossings, and bridge maintenance activities, among others

Published - May 12, 2024 09:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Saurabh Prasad on Saturday inspected the Araku-Kottavalasa section, to review ongoing developmental activities, strategic planning initiatives, double line works, and safety measures.

Accompanied by Additional DRM (Infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, and senior officials from various branches, Mr. Prasad examined the progress of doubling works, tunnels, points and crossings, bridge maintenance activities, traction sub-stations, amenities, and safety measures such as sidewall protection and water catchment areas.

Special attention was given to mitigating risks of water inrush and mud gushing near tunnel areas to ensure the safety of passengers and railway infrastructure, he said.

He also conducted safety inspections at Shivalingapuram and Tyda stations, a comprehensive window trailing inspection was also conducted along the section up to Kottavalasa.

